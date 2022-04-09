Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $270.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Jefferies Financial Group from $272.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 100.36% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BIDU. China Renaissance Securities raised their price target on Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.00.
BIDU stock opened at $134.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.92. Baidu has a 1 year low of $102.18 and a 1 year high of $224.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.09.
About Baidu (Get Rating)
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
