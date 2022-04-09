Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Traton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Traton in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Traton from €34.00 ($37.36) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Traton from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.75.

TRATF stock opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. Traton has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.90.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

