Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sculptor Capital Management’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SCU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $37.50 to $33.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

SCU opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.56. Sculptor Capital Management has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In other news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 8,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $166,717.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 74,952 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 466.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 160,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 132,333 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,123,000. 34.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

