Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on International Paper’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for International Paper in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

IP has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $46.70 on Friday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $40.45 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.15 and its 200-day moving average is $48.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 4,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 24,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 108,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 20,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

