Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($43.96) price target on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($48.35) price objective on Jenoptik in a report on Friday, February 11th. HSBC set a €38.00 ($41.76) target price on Jenoptik in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($40.66) target price on Jenoptik in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($45.05) target price on Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jenoptik presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €36.21 ($39.80).
Shares of ETR JEN opened at €23.92 ($26.29) on Friday. Jenoptik has a 12 month low of €21.62 ($23.76) and a 12 month high of €37.80 ($41.54). The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of €30.27 and a 200-day moving average of €32.38.
Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.
