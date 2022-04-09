JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.53.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JinkoSolar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

NYSE JKS traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.85. 628,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,173. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.67. JinkoSolar has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $66.37.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 340.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

