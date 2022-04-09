Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a sell rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $274.60.

NYSE JLL opened at $220.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $174.68 and a 52 week high of $275.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $1.98. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

