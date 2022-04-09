Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a sell rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $274.60.
NYSE JLL opened at $220.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $174.68 and a 52 week high of $275.77.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.
About Jones Lang LaSalle (Get Rating)
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
