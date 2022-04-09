JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given a $200.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JPM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $166.67.
Shares of JPM opened at $133.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $127.27 and a 52-week high of $172.96.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
