JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Lowered to $165.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $187.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.39 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $202.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $166.67.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE:JPM opened at $133.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $392.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.27 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.