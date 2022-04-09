Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Rating Increased to Buy at Societe Generale

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on JBAXY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 75 to CHF 67 in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 71 to CHF 63 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 72 to CHF 70 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Julius Bär Gruppe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

JBAXY opened at $11.10 on Thursday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $14.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.81.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

