Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

NYSE JMIA opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.50. Jumia Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $38.26.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 73.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 13.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

