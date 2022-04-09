Kadem Sustainable Impact (NASDAQ:KSI) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. 4,024 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 32,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72.

Get Kadem Sustainable Impact alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSI. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact by 288.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 371,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 275,769 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the fourth quarter worth $969,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact by 489.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 291,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 241,996 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of energy storage, electric vehicles, electric vehicles infrastructure, or mobility technologies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kadem Sustainable Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadem Sustainable Impact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.