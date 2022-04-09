Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 30,000 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $253,800.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $300,300.00.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 90,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total transaction of $764,100.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $255,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $218,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.13.

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.72 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 143,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLYA. TheStreet raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

