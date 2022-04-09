Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 30,000 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 28th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $253,800.00.
- On Thursday, March 17th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $300,300.00.
- On Tuesday, March 8th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 90,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total transaction of $764,100.00.
- On Tuesday, February 15th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $255,600.00.
- On Tuesday, January 25th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $218,700.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.13.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 143,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLYA. TheStreet raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.95.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
