Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $35.30 Million

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be bought for about $444.07 or 0.01044780 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $88.81 million and $35.30 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00035973 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00106225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

