Kellogg (NYSE:K) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

K has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

K traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $67.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,084,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,903. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.60. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.56.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.58%.

In related news, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $735,422.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 476,483 shares of company stock valued at $30,058,987. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in K. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.