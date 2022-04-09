Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Given New GBX 670 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 620 ($8.13) to GBX 670 ($8.79) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kenmare Resources stock opened at GBX 483 ($6.33) on Tuesday. Kenmare Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 401.91 ($5.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 496 ($6.50). The stock has a market cap of £458.47 million and a PE ratio of 5.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 441.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 437.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 4.24%. Kenmare Resources’s payout ratio is 0.17%.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

