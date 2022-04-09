Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

PPRUY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a €747.00 ($820.88) price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kering from €810.00 ($890.11) to €785.00 ($862.64) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kering from €813.00 ($893.41) to €803.00 ($882.42) in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kering currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $603.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $59.56 on Wednesday. Kering has a 52 week low of $57.06 and a 52 week high of $93.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.2469 per share. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th.

About Kering (Get Rating)

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

