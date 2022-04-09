KeyCorp Increases Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target to $78.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.25% from the company’s previous close.

XEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.56.

Shares of XEL opened at $74.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.31 and a 200-day moving average of $67.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $75.41.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

