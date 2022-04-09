Keystone Financial Services Takes $474,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Keystone Financial Services purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rollins Financial bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 617,578 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $133,834,000 after purchasing an additional 93,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $2,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,438,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,274,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.28. The company has a market capitalization of $415.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

A number of research firms have commented on V. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.33.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.