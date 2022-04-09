Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €54.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($59.34) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KGX has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €80.00 ($87.91) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($101.10) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($120.88) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. HSBC set a €100.00 ($109.89) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €84.00 ($92.31) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €92.54 ($101.69).

KGX stock opened at €55.78 ($61.30) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($63.59) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($89.91). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €72.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €85.04.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

