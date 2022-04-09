KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Cut to $83.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KKR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $57.70 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.55 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.83 and a 200 day moving average of $67.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.48. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $962.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KKR & Co. Inc. (Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.