Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €15.60 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) received a €15.60 ($17.14) price objective from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.29% from the stock’s current price.

KCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($17.03) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.60 ($18.24) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €13.58 ($14.92).

Get Klöckner & Co SE alerts:

KCO stock opened at €11.55 ($12.69) on Thursday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1-year low of €9.06 ($9.96) and a 1-year high of €13.50 ($14.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.72, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €10.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.