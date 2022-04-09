KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) PT Lowered to €53.00

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from €57.00 ($62.64) to €53.00 ($58.24) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KNYJY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of KONE Oyj from €73.00 ($80.22) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of KONE Oyj from €58.00 ($63.74) to €56.00 ($61.54) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Shares of KNYJY stock opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.37. KONE Oyj has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $44.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.75.

KONE Oyj ( OTCMKTS:KNYJY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that KONE Oyj will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.7306 per share. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

