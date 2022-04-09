Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 178 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,976 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $42,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 800.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,877,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,674. The firm has a market cap of $130.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.36.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

