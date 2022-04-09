Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Boosts Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) by 80.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,103,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,120,000 after purchasing an additional 35,693 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 18.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 891,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,097,000 after purchasing an additional 135,735 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 34.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,145,000 after purchasing an additional 159,157 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 154.8% in the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 288,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,724,000 after purchasing an additional 175,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 269,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSL stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.27. 129,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,952. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.58. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $245.17.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NASDAQ:KNSL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 23.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

KNSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.67.

In related news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total transaction of $924,314.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

