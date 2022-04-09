Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Cuts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 15.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.8% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 58,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 81.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.12.

Shares of AMGN traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $252.02. 2,745,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,942,621. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

