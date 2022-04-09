Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,034,153,000 after buying an additional 657,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after buying an additional 86,441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,846,169,000 after buying an additional 72,158 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,610,414,000 after buying an additional 352,766 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,029,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $640,663,000 after buying an additional 19,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NOW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $686.52.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total value of $3,674,946.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,686 shares of company stock valued at $27,320,806 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock traded down $14.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $515.60. 1,240,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,956. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 452.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $563.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $607.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

