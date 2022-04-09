Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Invests $9.04 Million in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,044,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.09% of Deckers Outdoor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 19,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $4.23 on Friday, reaching $263.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,050. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $282.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.86. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $231.88 and a 52-week high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.55.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

