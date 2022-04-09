Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,840 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,740 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.42.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $10.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,413,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,653,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $580.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.91. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $134.59 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

