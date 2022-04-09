Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 599.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 36.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.03. 487,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,444. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $102.39 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.63.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTRS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

