Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 17,293 Shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,293 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 1.79% of NeuroPace worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the second quarter worth $48,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the second quarter worth $181,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the second quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NeuroPace by 52.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. 49.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NPCE traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,381. NeuroPace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 14.28 and a quick ratio of 13.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.00.

NeuroPace ( NASDAQ:NPCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 79.85% and a negative return on equity of 141.26%. Research analysts expect that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NPCE. Wolfe Research began coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeuroPace from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NeuroPace from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

