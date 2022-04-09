Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 21,821 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,821 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.57% of Compass Minerals International worth $9,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,457,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,938,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,271,000 after acquiring an additional 472,016 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,316,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,781,000 after acquiring an additional 208,238 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,244,000 after acquiring an additional 182,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1,872.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 178,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,501,000 after acquiring an additional 169,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. CL King boosted their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

CMP stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.44. 315,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,525. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.10 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.88.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. Research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -9.16%.

Compass Minerals International Profile (Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

