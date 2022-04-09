Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,120 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in BP were worth $10,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BP traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $30.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,491,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,456,317. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $99.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.02.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. BP had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.323 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.85%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BP from GBX 600 ($7.87) to GBX 500 ($6.56) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

