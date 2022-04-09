Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.77

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.77 and traded as low as $7.60. Koss shares last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 93,390 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Koss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $68.99 million, a PE ratio of 377.19 and a beta of -1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.74.

Koss ( NASDAQ:KOSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $4.42 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koss during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,837,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Koss by 94.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 20,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Koss by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Koss by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Koss by 897.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Koss Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

