KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB) Shares Down 0.1%

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.62 and last traded at $29.68. 1,461 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 13,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.71.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 89,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned about 8.15% of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

