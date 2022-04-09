KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC) Shares Down 0.3%

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.37 and last traded at $13.41. Approximately 3,164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 7,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.46.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.39.

