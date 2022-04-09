Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Marie Mendoza Sells 1,381 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $28,186.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marie Mendoza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Marie Mendoza sold 2,100 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00.

KTOS stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $14.93 and a one year high of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average of $19.85.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 41,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

