Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.42.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DNUT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $132,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNUT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

DNUT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,233. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.30. Krispy Kreme has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $21.69.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.04 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

