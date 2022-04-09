Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 3,799 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 48,255 shares.The stock last traded at $55.60 and had previously closed at $58.69.
The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.62 million, a PE ratio of -87.54 and a beta of 2.17.
Kura Sushi USA Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRUS)
Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kura Sushi USA (KRUS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.