Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 3,799 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 48,255 shares.The stock last traded at $55.60 and had previously closed at $58.69.

The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRUS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 32.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.62 million, a PE ratio of -87.54 and a beta of 2.17.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

