Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.16

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.16 and last traded at $24.16, with a volume of 771 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.03.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average of $27.41.
Kuraray Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KURRY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kuraray (KURRY)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kuraray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuraray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.