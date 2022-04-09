Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.16

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.16 and last traded at $24.16, with a volume of 771 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.03.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average of $27.41.

Kuraray Company Profile

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in resins, chemicals, fibers, and others businesses worldwide. The company's Vinyl Acetate segment offers polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resins for paper/fiber processing agents, adhesives, and stabilizers; optical-use PVA films for liquid crystal displays and others; water-soluble PVA films for detergents and others; PVB film and Ionoplast interlayer for safety glass; EVOH resins for food packaging, automotive fuel tanks, stain-resistant wallpaper, vacuum insulation panels, and others; EVAL, a food packaging materials; and PLANTIC, a bio-based barrier material for food packaging materials.

