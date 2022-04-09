Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.64 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 66.02% and a net margin of 5.93%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.
Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $66.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.69. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $49.71 and a twelve month high of $85.72.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 61.64%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 570,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,183,000 after acquiring an additional 116,465 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.
Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Lamb Weston Company Profile
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
