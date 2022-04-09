Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.64 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 66.02% and a net margin of 5.93%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $66.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.69. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $49.71 and a twelve month high of $85.72.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 61.64%.

In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 570,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,183,000 after acquiring an additional 116,465 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lamb Weston Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.