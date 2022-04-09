Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 66.02% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $66.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.10. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $85.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.64%.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 570,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after purchasing an additional 116,465 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LW. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

