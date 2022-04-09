Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Land Securities Group PLC is a real estate company. Its portfolio primarily includes office buildings, shopping and leisure destinations. Land Securities Group PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Land Securities Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LSGOF opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $11.08.

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

