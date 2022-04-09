Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

LNDC has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Landec from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Landec from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landec presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.67.

NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Landec has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $12.88.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $129.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.36 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Landec will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $83,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 90,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $938,232.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNDC. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 126.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landec in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Landec in the third quarter valued at $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Landec by 78.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Landec during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of plant-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole processed vegetables primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels to retail grocery chains, club stores, and food service operators; and sells BreatheWay packaging products.

