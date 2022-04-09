Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 17,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,567,000 after buying an additional 634,947 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,072,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $693,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 12,645 shares during the period.
Shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.57. 10,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,262. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $18.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.56.
