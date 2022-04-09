Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 27,260 Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENERU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENERU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Separately, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accretion Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000.

Accretion Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 554 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,444. Accretion Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09.

Accretion Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and acquire a business involved in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

