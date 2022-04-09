Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Position in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Athlon Acquisition were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWET. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,445,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,406,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 56.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 56,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 20.4% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 265,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 45,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWET traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. 103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,105. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.86.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

