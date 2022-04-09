Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $345,000 in Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATPU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATPU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.
Shares of FATPU remained flat at $$10.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. Fat Projects Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10.
Fat Projects Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fat Projects Acquisition (FATPU)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATPU – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fat Projects Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fat Projects Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.