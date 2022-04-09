Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Lowers Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth approximately $889,125,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth approximately $468,997,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth approximately $382,655,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.89.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,156,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,255,673. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.76.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

