Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

Shares of VTR stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,184,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,929. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.53 and its 200-day moving average is $53.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 436.03, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.17. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $64.02.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 0.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,285.81%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,087,326.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,947,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,802 shares of company stock worth $7,447,849. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

